Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.01. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 570,736 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

