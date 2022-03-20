Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.01. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 570,736 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a market cap of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
