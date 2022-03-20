ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Achieves $22,451.45

ZINC (ZINC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $22,451.45 and $5.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

