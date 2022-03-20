Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ZG stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 824,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.47. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $150.13.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

