Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.44 or 0.00418486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00078602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00099394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004186 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

