Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

VAXX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.