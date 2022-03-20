Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) to “Hold”

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “
Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.