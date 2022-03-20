Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

DH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

