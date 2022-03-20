Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to “Buy”

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHRA opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

