Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715 over the last quarter.

