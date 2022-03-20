Zacks Investment Research Lowers The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get The LGL Group alerts:

LGL opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The LGL Group (LGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.