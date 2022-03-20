Zacks Investment Research Lowers Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.