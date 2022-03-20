Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company has been continuously making efforts to focus less on the capital markets-driven revenue sources. The acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are a step in this direction. Increased focus on corporate lending will keep supporting financials in the quarters ahead. Also, the company’s robust capital deployment activities reflect a solid liquidity position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, elevated expenses due to investments in franchise will likely hurt profits. Relatively lower interest rates and uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets make us apprehensive.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MS. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.76.

Shares of MS stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

