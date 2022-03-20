Zacks: Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,670.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.