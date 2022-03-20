Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

BKCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 315,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,023. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $301.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

