Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.41. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.24. 3,975,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,639. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

