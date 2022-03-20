Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s earnings. Portland General Electric posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Portland General Electric.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

