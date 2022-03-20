Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.13. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTI. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $632.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.63. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 587,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.