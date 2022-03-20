Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RE/MAX.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in RE/MAX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RE/MAX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $28.49. 705,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

