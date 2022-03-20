Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

LBAI stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

