Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.65. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 451,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,347. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CONMED by 238.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.