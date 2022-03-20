Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. 1,135,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

