Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 756,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,364. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

