Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $234.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.16 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $317.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 402,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $724.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

