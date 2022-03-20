Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.45). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 736,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,402. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.