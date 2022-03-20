Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

FLO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 3,502,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

