Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.93 Million

Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will post sales of $134.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.61 million to $147.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $69.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $523.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. 637,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $849.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.