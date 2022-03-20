Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $663.57 Million

Analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANOGet Rating) will announce sales of $663.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.62 million and the lowest is $654.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

