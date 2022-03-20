Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.22. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $18.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

