Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YEXT. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yext by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

