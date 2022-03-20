Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

YRI stock opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,143.12. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

