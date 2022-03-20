XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.22

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $30.53. XOMA shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 79,240 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.