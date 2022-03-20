Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Xero has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28.

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

