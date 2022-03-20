Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Xero has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28.
Xero Company Profile (Get Rating)
