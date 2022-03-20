Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.08. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 64,486 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $664.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.