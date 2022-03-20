Woodcoin Trading 22.9% Lower This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $188.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,401.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.50 or 0.06906722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00272700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00783032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00093894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00480419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00417428 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.