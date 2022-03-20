WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 24th (NYSEARCA:USFR)

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSEARCA USFR opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $25.15.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.