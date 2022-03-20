Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.92. Widepoint has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

About Widepoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

