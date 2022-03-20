Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 125 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $577.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.89 and a 200-day moving average of $514.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,444,888 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

