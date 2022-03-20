Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 167 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

NYSE IFF opened at $129.13 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

