Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

