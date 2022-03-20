Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $150,000 Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Crane Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.