Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.