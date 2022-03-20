Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 76 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $239.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average of $266.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $180.35 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

ICON Public Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.