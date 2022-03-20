Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 320 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WPP by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.17) to GBX 1,270 ($16.51) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $764.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $70.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.