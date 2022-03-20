Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,115 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

PZA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

