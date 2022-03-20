Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

ING Groep Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.