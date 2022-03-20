Whittier Trust Co. Has $989,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 82.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.