Whittier Trust Co. Has $748,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

