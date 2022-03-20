Whittier Trust Co. Has $530,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $442.87 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.86.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.