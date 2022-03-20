Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,138,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

UP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

