WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. WHALE has a total market cap of $43.19 million and approximately $852,748.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00013301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.50 or 0.06990463 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,129.01 or 0.99915725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041132 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.